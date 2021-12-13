Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to victims of 2001 Parliament attacks

Banerjee said that the nation will always remain grateful to them because of their service. | (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister on Monday paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives while fighting terrorists during the in 2001.



"Lest we forget. Homage to all our brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001 to protect our Parliament. The entire nation salutes your supreme sacrifice. We will always remain grateful to you for your selfless service," she tweeted.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid tributes to the security personnel.

"Tributes to our brave security personnel martyred in the line of duty during #ParliamentAttack in 2001. Their service and supreme sacrifice inspires every citizen TO KEEP NATION FIRST. National Security is paramount and calls for non compromising stance," he tweeted. Twenty years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

The victims included five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.

