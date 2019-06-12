Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters try to reach parliament

Police used and batons Wednesday to beat back umbrella-wielding protesters who tried to reach as demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill turned violent.

Clashes broke out shortly after 3:00 pm (0700 GMT) -- the deadline protesters had given for the government to abandon a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to

Protesters using umbrellas as shields could be seen trying to get closer to riot police protecting the building, with projectiles thrown at officers who responded with and charges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)