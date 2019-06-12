Asian markets retreat after gains, protests batter

Asian markets fell Wednesday after two days of healthy gains with the worst performer, sinking two percent as a huge protest paralysed key roads in the city and a number of local businesses shut up shop.

Profit takers moved in while investors keep a nervous eye on developments in the China-US trade saga and an expected meeting between and at the summit in this month.

The US repeated on Tuesday that he expects to hold a face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart on and said wanted a deal "very badly".

US tempered expectations the leaders would reach an agreement by saying the meeting could lead to progress but not a "definitive agreement". However, he said he was confident an agreement would be reached eventually.

The comments out of were keeping traders on edge, though a broad narrative of central easing -- with the Federal Reserve tipped to begin cutting interest rates and the sticking to a softer outlook -- is providing much-needed support.

"While there was only a sliver of hope a deal would get done before the G20, (Trump's) comments hardly suggest he's heading to in the most agreeable spirits," said Stephen Innes, at

"Investors are clinging on to hope, buttressed by significant central backstops, that the can somehow pull a rabbit out of the hat and as such don't want to be caught short if the event produces a (trade) deal." shed 0.4 percent, down 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent off. and were also well down while was marginally off.

closed 0.6 percent lower, while sank two percent as the city was rocked by a demonstration by tens of thousands of people against government plans for a

Major thoroughfares were blocked by the protests as lawmakers prepared to debate the bill, which would allow extraditions to and that many fear will hammer Hong Kong's reputation as an international business hub.

Transport, social work and teaching unions have either called on their members to not go to work or encouraged them to attend the protests, while a union said it would call on staff to drive slower than usual.

"Uncertainty on local policies will confuse investors and affect the flows in and out of stocks," Ronald Wan, of Partners Capital International, told

"Investors now need to ponder whether or not to pull out of the market given the local events and global factors including the trade war." The strengthened as the rate banks charge each other to borrow cash -- known as the Borrowing Rate (Hibor) -- rose to its highest since 2008 as lenders pulled cash out of the financial system. The rate has been rising for days.

Some observers suggested the increase in Hibor could be down to concerns about fund outflows from the city, though others suggested the money was being used to pay dividends or to meet seasonal demand, which often happens in June. Alibaba's flagged initial public offering has also been tipped to suck up liquidity, experts said.

On both main contracts sank nearly two percent after US data pointed to a jump in US stockpiles, exacerbating worries about oversupply and weakening demand.

" have struggled to retain bullish gains as traders stay cautious over heightened geopolitical risks and persistent weakness in the global economic backdrop," said Benjamin Lu, with in

Lu and other analysts said are getting support from expectations that OPEC and would agree to extend output cuts beyond June during a meeting later this month. In early trade and each fell 0.5 percent while was 0.4 percent lower.

- Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 21,129.72 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 2.0 percent at 27,237.17 - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 2,909.38 (close) - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,361.94 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1335 from $1.1328 at 2040 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2725 from $1.2723 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.32 yen from 108.51 yen Oil - Intermediate: DOWN $1.06 at $52.21 per barrel Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN $1.14 at $61.15 per barrel - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 26,048.

