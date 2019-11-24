Clean up Hyderabad cricket, Rayudu tells Azhar

Ambati Rayudu on Sunday hit back at former India captain and HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin for calling him a "frustrated cricketer" and asked him to 'clean up' Hyderabad cricket and "save generations of future cricketers."



The 34-year old Rayudu, who has represented India in 55 one-day internationals and six T20 internationals for the country, told Azharuddin "let's not make it personal" and there was a opportunity to clean up Hyderabad cricket.

"Hi @azharflicks let's not make it personal. da issue is bigger dan us. We both knw wats goin on in hca. u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket. i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks. u wil b savin generations of future cricketers. #cleanuphydcricket," he tweeted.

Rayudu had pulled out of the coming Ranji Trophy tournament attacking the Hyderabad Cricket Association and in a tweet on Saturday urged Telangana Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao to look into the "rampant corruption" and address it.

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into ndaddress the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," he had said in the tweet.

Responding to it, Azharuddin had called him a 'frustrated cricketer".

The Hyderabad right-hander had courted controversy with his 3D tweet after his omission from the India team for the ICC World Cup (50 overs) in England earlier this year.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," he had posted in an apparent reference to the chief selector MSK Prasad stating that Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar had been picked (for the WC) for his three-dimensional skills (batting,bowling and fielding).

Rayudu subsequently announced his retirement when the World Cup was in progress.

However, he made a comeback to the game in August andled Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq AliTrophy tournaments.

Rayudu had reportedly decided on Friday to take a break fromfirst-class cricket.

