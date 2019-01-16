Climate change already covered under environment impact assessment: NGT

is already covered under the impact assessment, the has said while disposing of a nine-year-old girl's plea alleging inaction by the Centre to mitigate the adverse impact of the issue.

A bench headed by NGT Justice said the authorities acting under the (Protection) Act, 1986, have to perform their obligation of impact assessment as per statutory scheme which has not been challenged in the plea.

"In this view of the matter, we do not consider it necessary to issue any direction under section 14 and 15 of the National Green Tribunal, Act, 2010. There is no reason to presume that Paris Agreement and other international protocols are not reflected in the policies of the government of or are not taken into consideration in granting clearances," the bench said.

The tribunal's direction came while disposing of the plea by Uttarakhand resident through her legal guardian seeking directions to all appraisal bodies to assess the climate related issues while granting environmental clearance.

The plea had contended that is one of the most vulnerable countries to adverse impact and its citizens were already experiencing adverse impacts across the country.

The petition had said that children are more vulnerable than adults to pollution from the burning of fossil fuels that causes global climate change and referred to issues like rise in sea level, destruction of mangroves, melting of glaciers and snow packs and reduction in freshwater supply.

"The 34th Report of the of titled 'Performance Audit on Renewable Energy Sector in India Union Government, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy', it was reported that the had failed to meet its targets for scaling up use of under the Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).

"The NAPCC envisages raising to 8 per cent of the national for by 2012-13 and 9 per cent by 2013-14. However as per the CAG report, the national achievement for purchase of from in those 2 years was only 4.28 per cent and 4.51 per cent, respectively," the plea had said.

Alleging that there was a huge gap in implementation of the environmental legislations in the country, it had said that climate change has become a worldwide concern in recent years caused by anthropogenic activities such as the burning of fossil fuels.

