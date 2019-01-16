Delhi gets its first round-the clock veterinary hospital

A round-the-clock facility for providing medical care to animals in the national capital was launched at a veterinary hospital in Tiz area by Development

At the inauguration event of the first-of-its-kind facility in Delhi, the said such veterinary facilities will be opened in all the eleven districts of the city.

It is part of the recently announced 'Animal Health and Welfare Policy, 2018' which seeks of monkeys, a revised regime for sterilisation of stray dogs and to identify owners of deserted pets and cattle in the city.

According to Rai, the hospital, which until now functioned during the day, will be operational in three shifts (from 8 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am).

The animal husbandry unit of the development department also launched a helpline number -- 011-23967555 -- where one can get details about facilities being provided at the hospital.

"The government has plans to open veterinary hospitals which are operational 24x7 in all the 11 districts of Delhi," Rai said, adding the will increase budgetary provisions for the animal husbandry unit and shortage of doctors at veterinary facilities in the city will be addressed.

A said apart from this, small veterinary facilities will be opened in all 272 municipal wards.

The 'Animal Health and Welfare Policy, 2018' also proposes a cowshed at Ghumanhera along with old age home for the elderly.

