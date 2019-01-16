After historic 2018, Indian TT team's Olympic preparation hits 'coach' roadblock

The Indian table team's preparations in an Olympic qualification year have hit a major roadblock with the players having to fend for themselves without a coach, following a path-breaking 2018.

The Table Federation of (TTFI) and the Authority of India, which is the employer of all coaches, are still far from finding Massimo Costantini's successor five months after the Asian Games, where ended a 60-year-wait for a table medal.

India, in fact, got two medals from with the men's team and the mixed doubles pairing of and winning a bronze each. The unprecedented performance at Asiad has raised hopes of an Olympic medal, mainly in mixed doubles.

"There is no movement in the appointment of the foreign We had sent shortlisted names to SAI and Ministry but as of now, the government is busy with Khelo Everything else has been put on hold," a TTFI told on Wednesday.

The final approval comes from the Ministry. A SAI said "the process is on for finding a suitable coach".

"TTFI has been told to invite applications on its website and also put it up on the website of the ITTF (international body). Since it is a high-paying job, we have to follow due procedure," said the SAI

Besides the stellar performance, Indian recorded its best-ever showing at with eight medals, including two gold from (singles and women's team).

India's finest player, Sharath Kamal, who recently won a record ninth national title, has already said that without a full-time coach, is losing momentum it gained last year.

"While the TTFI is looking for the best available coach, we are losing momentum. 2019 is an important year ahead of and whoever comes in will need at least three months to understand the Indian system. So, it is imperative that the is appointed as soon as possible," Sharath had told last month.

Another TTFI official feared that the appointment could be delayed by months with the to be held in the first half of the year.

"When the election dates are announced, the model conduct of conduct will be in place. Then I doubt that the appointment of a head will be a priority," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)