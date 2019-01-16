BJP blames Cong-JDS "unnatural" alliance for turmoil in Karnataka

Accused by the and JD(S) of trying to destablise their government, BJP on Wednesday claimed the ruling coalition was hiding its inability to keep its house in order by "unnecessarily" targeting it and their "unnatural"alliance was responsible for the ongoing political turmoil.

State BJP C T Ravi said the leaders while claiming that none of their legislators were going to resign, are also accusing the BJP of horse-trading, and added that their statements were oxymoron in nature.

"When we look at the ongoing political developments in the state, several suspicions arise about the party's behaviour. It is unnecessarily blaming the BJP for it.

"Other than misleading the people of the state, there was no other good purpose behind it," Ravi said in a statement.

The "unnatural" alliance between the Congress and the JD(S) was the reason for all these developments, not the BJP, he said.

Political turmoil has engulfed following charges of horsetrading flung at each other by the ruling coalition and the BJP amid speculation that about five to eight Congress MLAs are ready to jump ship to the BJP side. The Congress has dismissed reports that some of its MLAs may quit, saying they are "intact".

Legislators have rebelled against the ruling alliance as promises made to them were not fulfilled and they felt "cheated", Ravi, an MLA and former Minister, said.

The Congress and JD(S)' action plan is to blame the BJP for all their 'failures' in the last seven months, which they have continued, he said.

"Congress and JD(S), which entered into an unholy alliance, promising good administration, have betrayed the people of the state.

"Legislators of both the parties have now realised that this government cannot achieve anything," he claimed, and accused the two parties of political opportunism.

Ravi also demanded that Chief H D Kumaraswamy apologise to the people of the state "for neglecting the administration and developmental works, and misleading them".

