Girl kills self following SSC results announcement

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after failing the std 10th examination at in Maharashtra Saturday, police said.

Sanjana Shravan Navkar allegedly hanged herself at her home around 5 pm when other members of the family were away, a said.

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination were declared earlier in the day.

A case has been registered with station and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)