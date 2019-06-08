JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Northern Railways to build facade of Sultanpur Lodhi railway station

Russian journalist on drugs charge in hospital as supporters decry case
Business Standard

Girl kills self following SSC results announcement

Press Trust of India  |  Akola 

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide after failing the std 10th examination at Akola in Maharashtra Saturday, police said.

Sanjana Shravan Navkar allegedly hanged herself at her home around 5 pm when other members of the family were away, a police official said.

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination were declared earlier in the day.

A case has been registered with Ramdaspeth police station and further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU