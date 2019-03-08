CM approves Rs 1722 cr budget for Pune metropolitan region

The government Friday approved a Rs 1,722 crore budget for Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), more than half of which will be spent on metro rail and a ring road.

The decision was taken after the chaired a PMRDA meeting along with ministers Girish Bapat and Prakash Mehta.

An official statement said, out of Rs 1,722 crore, 23 per cent will be spent on metro and 33 per cent on ring road.

It added that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), houses will be constructed through a joint venture with "MahaHousing".

Fadnavis also approved a proposal for reserving 14 locations measuring 13.3 hectares for this scheme.

He also approved land acquisition based on Detailed Project Planning (DPR) for Hinjewadi-Shivaji Nagar Metro.

The statement said a demonstrative centre will be set up to prepare a concept plan for the PMRDA region.

It said the CM also approved the appointment of a to prepare a comprehensive and integrated plan for water supply, waste water treatment, rain water harvesting and solid waste management.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)