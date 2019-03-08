Fisheries institute to run adminstration of KVK in Lakshadweep

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has taken over administrative control of (KVK) at Kavarathi, Islands.

The CMFRI, coming under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research Institute (ICAR), has drawn up an actionplan for activation of the which is aimed at facilitating the islanders efficiently tap its agricultural resources on land and sea for quality life, an official press release said here Friday.

The would focus on enhancing agricultural roductivity, farmers income, employment opportunities to locals, especially women, value-added products by micro-enterprises and market access, the release said.

An agricultural extension centre under the ICAR for linking the agricultural research institutions and the farmer, the would involve in various eco-labelling efforts for unique commodities of the islands, it said.

This includes green certification of coconut and MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) certification of tuna fisheries that would facilitate market advantage for these commodities from the islands, the release said.

Taking over of the KVK would add impetus to the CMFRIs interventions in the islands with the KVK forming the base for the operation of various activities of the institute, said Dr A Gopalakrishnan, of the CMFRI, in the release.

The islands are well known for its unique varieties of coconut and high-value oceanic tunas as well as the eco-friendly approach for coconut cultivation and tuna- fishing," he said.

The institute is running a range of research projects, including on coral reef associated marine biodiversity of the islands and fishery management plan for tuna, aimed at sustaining the ecosystem and the fisheries in Lakshadweep, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)