MP's Madan Mahal railway station becomes fully women-operated

On the occasion of the on Friday, the railway station here turned into a 'pink station', with all its operations being managed only by women staffers.

The station falls under the West Central Railway (WCR) zone.

" station becomes the first railway station of the WCR to be fully operated by the women staffers. Forty one women employees will henceforth operate the station round-the-clock," Priyanka Dixit told

The women staffers will handle all the responsibilities, including ticket-checking, reservation and booking, security and the train operations, she added.

The station is located just a few kms away from station and falls under the Jabalpur-Itarsi section of division of the WCR.

Over 7,000 passengers board the trains from Madan Mahal station daily, Dixit said.

The WCR comprises three railway divisions- and in and Kota in

