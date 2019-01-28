French Development Agency, DEA sign credit facility framework agreement for Pune Metro

The and the on Monday signed a credit facility framework agreement for extending bilateral funding to the tune of Euro 245 million towards the Metro Project.

(MAHA-METRO), a 50:50 joint venture between the and the Maharashtra government, is currently executing the Metro Project.

The estimated project cost is Rs 11,420 crore, of which the loan component is Rs 5,831.5 crore.

The loan component is to be funded by and the The current credit facility signing between DEA and France would be to extend bilateral funding to the tune of Euro 245 million to fund the Metro Project, a statement issued from the French side said.

