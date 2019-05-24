CM asks officials to prepare strategy for maintaining canals

K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday asked irrigation officials to evolve a comprehensive strategy for maintaining as there would be continuous flow of water from projects in the state.

" K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the irrigation officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for maintaining the canal system in tune with the continuous water flow from the projects in Telangana, which hitherto was a drought prone area," a release from his office said.

Rao held a meeting with officials on evolving a strategy in view of plans to lift waterfrom Kaleshwaram irrigation project from July this year, it said.

Rao asked the officials to get ready in all aspects for maintaining barrages, reservoirs, canals, distributaries and sluices, the release added.

