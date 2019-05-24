Rajasthan CM expresses grief over Surat fire tragedy

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday expressed grief over the fire tragedy at a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat district.
He condoled the death of those who died in the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"I pray peace for the departed souls and courage for their family members to bear the shock," Gehlot said in a statement.
At least 18 students of a coaching class were killed when a major fire broke out in a four-storeyed commercial complex in Surat on Friday afternoon.
