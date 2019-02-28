Prince William slams football clubs over mental health care

has launched a withering broadside at clubs, lambasting them for a "dereliction of duty" in their lack of care for players'

William, who along with younger brother have spoken openly about their own issues, said clubs appeared to only see the players as investments not as human beings.

Prince William, who is the of English football's governing body the Association (FA), made the remarks during a meeting at Windsor Park, the home of the Irish Association in

"Some clubs don't do anything about We've got to change the whole way we look after players," the 36-year-old Prince said to members of Ahead of the Game, an organisation that delivers mental health support to grassroots football clubs.

"Many players come from difficult backgrounds and may have all sorts of issues going on.

"So just to have them as a complete financial asset...it's a dereliction of duty, I think." Prince William, who decried the manner in which players are "discarded" and said they should be "supported" instead of the clubs wiping their hands of them and told to "move on", said he was in talks with the FA over the possibility of organising a "Mental Health FA Cup".

"We're working on something with the FA at the moment, trying potentially to get a mental health to have a really punchy campaign we can base something around," said the Prince, who is a noted supporter of second tier English side

Prince William's rare outspoken comments drew praise from across the football community including Michael Bennett, the Professional Footballers' Association's

It emerged last year a record number of players approached the body for support with mental health problems.

"Clearly, not everyone is earning 100,000 pound (USD 133,000) a week," said Bennett.

"There are things you don't see. Players could suffer an untimely death in the family or suffer a

"Money isn't going to stop emotional feelings surfacing," he said.

Several former and current high profile players have spoken of their battles with mental issues including Tottenham Hotspur and England star Danny Rose, former England international and the now retired

Collymore, 48, is presently struggling admitting for the last three weeks he has been sleeping for 20 hours a day revealing his "longing never to wake" but he said the Prince's remarks could be a game changer for the issue.

"Prince William's comments will carry a serious amount of clout and are potentially game-changing for the way mental health issues are dealt with in football," Collymore wrote in

"If this doesn't resonate through the organisation, as guardians of the game, and through the corridors of power at the and the English then, frankly, I don't know what will.

"Football is like a factory these days with clubs looking for the next or " Former star said Prince William's remarks would hopefully prompt the clubs to be more caring of those they let go.

"It can only be a good sign Prince William, who genuinely cares for the game, is taking such an interest," Savage told

"This summer, dozens of teenagers who dream of a career in professional football will be released -- and it's important that they are not simply left to pick up the pieces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)