Torrent Pharma recalls around 2.30 lakh bottles of high BP treatment tablets from US

Pharmaceuticals is recalling 2,29,896 bottles of used for from the US and Puerto Rico, on account of deviations from the current goods manufacturing norms, the latest Enforcement Report of the US regulator has said.

Pharma Inc is recalling 83,016 bottles of in the strength of 100 mg, 65,832 bottles in the strength of 50 mg and 43,416 bottles of the drug in the strength of 25 mg, the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) report said.

The company is also recalling 18,852 bottles of and Hydrochlorothiazide in the strength of 100 mg and 12.5 mg, and 18,780 bottles in the strength of 50 mg and 12.5 mg, it added.

The tablets were manufactured by Pharma in its in India, the report said.

The reason for the recall is "CGMP Deviations: FDA lab confirmed presence an impurity, N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDEA) contained in the (active pharmaceutical ingredients) used to manufacture the product above the interim acceptable daily intake level of 0.083 parts per million", it added.

The ongoing voluntary recall in the US and is a class II recall, it added.

According to the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation, "in which use of, or exposure to, a may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse consequences or where the probability of serious adverse consequences is remote".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)