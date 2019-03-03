CM, Tata group captains pay tribute to Jamsetji

Raghubar Das, Sons N Chandrasekaran, Steel T V Sunday paid tribute to its founder on his 180th birth anniversary here.

and paid their floral tribute to the doyen of Indian industries at the companys works.

Senior executives of the have also paid their tribute to the founder on the occasion.

Das paid his tribute to Tata and extended his greetings to the people on the completion of 100 years of city.

has earned laurel for the country in the world and established its due place in the world's industrial map, he said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering at the postal park in Bistupur, described as first smart city of the country, saying "Our founder had conceptualised the smart city when hardly anyone thought of it.

assured the people to develop as a Modern Smart city in a decade.

Envisioned by a Parsi, planned by an American, named by a British Viceroy and landscaped by a German, the industrial town of "Jamshedpur" turned 100 on January 2 last.

A small hamlet known as "Sakchi" was rechristened as "Jamshedpur" on January 2, 1919, by Lord Chelmsford, the then Viceroy of India, in memory of founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

Various programmes including an exhibition on 100 years of Jamshedpur commenced in the city Sunday.

