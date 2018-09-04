JUST IN
Business Standard

TCS recognised as Leader for Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management Services

By NelsonHall

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT evaluation for Cognitive IT Infrastructure Management Services.

The strengths highlighted in the report include- TCS' broad mix of geographic and industry customers, investments in cognitive intelligence and machine learning, it's Enterprise Intelligent Automation unit that drives automation, and CoEs for igniorM, machine learning, bots/chatbots, and cognitive assistants.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 13:02 IST

