Sonowal launches polytechnic institute, other projects

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Sunday launched a slew of projects at different places across the state.
Sonowal laid the foundation stone of Tingkhong Polytechnic Institute to be set up at Betoni village in Dibrugarh district.
"The institute will be constructed with a financial outlay of Rs 50 crore under a Scheme by the Directorate of Technical Education on a 35 bigha land," he said.
In the same programme, Sonowal also laid foundation stone of a market project at Rajgarh in Tingkhong.
At a separate event, the chief minister laid foundation stone of a bridge over Dichang river at Khutughat to be constructed with an expenditure of Rs 11.69 crore in a bid to boost infrastructure of Charaideo district.
Also, construction of an auditorium at Borhat and improvement of six playgrounds under Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana will be taken up, Sonowal said.
In the same programme, he ceremonially distributed free LED bulbs to 1,800 beneficiaries under Mukhyamantrir Akhashdeep Yojana and Smart Phone to 933 Line Sardars of the Tea Gardens of Sonari constituency.
