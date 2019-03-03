Sonowal launches polytechnic institute, other projects

Sarbananda Sunday launched a slew of projects at different places across the state.

laid the foundation stone of Tingkhong to be set up at Betoni village in district.

"The institute will be constructed with a financial outlay of Rs 50 crore under a Scheme by the Directorate of Technical Education on a 35 bigha land," he said.

In the same programme, also laid foundation stone of a market project at Rajgarh in Tingkhong.

At a separate event, the laid foundation stone of a bridge over at Khutughat to be constructed with an expenditure of Rs 11.69 crore in a bid to boost infrastructure of district.

Also, construction of an auditorium at Borhat and improvement of six playgrounds under Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana will be taken up, Sonowal said.

In the same programme, he ceremonially distributed free LED bulbs to 1,800 beneficiaries under Mukhyamantrir Akhashdeep Yojana and to Line Sardars of the Tea Gardens of Sonari constituency.

