CMS Info Systems files draft papers with Sebi to garner Rs 2,000-cr via IPO

Cash management company CMS Info Systems has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to mop up Rs 2,000 crore through its initial share sale offering.
The company's initial public offer (IPO) is a pure offer for sale by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Sion Investment, which acquired CMS in 2015, holds 100 per cent stake in the company at present.
CMS provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up.
The company's integrated business platform is supported by customised technology and process controls, which enables it to offer customers a wide range of tailored cash management and managed services solutions.
It caters to broad set of outsourcing requirements for banks, financial institutions, organized retail and e-commerce companies in India. It operates business in three segments -- cash management services, managed services and others.
This will be the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier in 2017, it had filed draft papers with Sebi and had obtained the regulator's clearance to launch the IPO. However, the company did not launch the public issue.
Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, and JM Financial are appointed as the book running lead managers to the issue.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
