JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Alibaba takes stake in Chinese video platform Bilibili

Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar should meet Osama's fate: Ramdev on Pulwama terror attack
Business Standard

Coach Valverde extends stay at Barcelona

AFP  |  Madrid 

Spanish champions Barcelona announced Friday they have extended the contract of coach Ernesto Valverde for another season with the option of one more.

Valverde, who took over at the Camp Nou in 2017 after joining from Athletic Bilbao, won the league and cup double last season.

"FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21)," the club said in a statement.

Valverde's previous contract would have expired at the end of this season.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements