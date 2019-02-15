Coach Valverde extends stay at Barcelona

Spanish champions announced Friday they have extended the contract of for another season with the option of one more.

Valverde, who took over at the in 2017 after joining from Athletic Bilbao, won the league and cup double last season.

" and Valverde, the first team coach, have reached an agreement to extend the contract between the two parties for another season (2019/20) with the option for one more (2020/21)," the club said in a statement.

Valverde's previous contract would have expired at the end of this season.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)