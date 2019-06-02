JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Omar flays harassment of guests at Iftar hosted by Indian High Commission

Global airline body warns of US-China trade war spillover
Business Standard

Coal India production declines 1.1 pc to 46.59 MT in May

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 46.59 million tonnes of coal in May, registering a decline of 1.1 per cent from the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

CIL had produced 47.12 million tonnes of coal in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing Sunday.

Coal offtake during May 2019 fell about 1.4 per cent to 52.09 million tonnes as compared to 52.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period, it added.

The production and offtake figures are provisional, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU