Coal India production declines 1.1 pc to 46.59 MT in May

State-owned India Ltd (CIL) produced 46.59 million tonnes of in May, registering a decline of 1.1 per cent from the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing.

had produced 47.12 million tonnes of in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing Sunday.

Coal offtake during May 2019 fell about 1.4 per cent to 52.09 million tonnes as compared to 52.81 million tonnes in the year-ago period, it added.

The production and offtake figures are provisional, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)