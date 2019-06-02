Coal India production registers degrowth in May '19

India Ltd (CIL) on Sunday said the company registered in production and offtake in the month of May 2019.

It's production was at 46.59 million tonne in May this year against 47.12 million tonnes in the same month last year, a decline of 1.1 per cent, the informed the bourses.

While offtake during the month under review was 52.09 million tonnes. It was of 52.81 million tonnes in May 2018, a dip of 1.4 per cent.

Bharat Coking Ltd and South Eastern Coalfields Ltd witnessed sharp decline of 27.6 per cent and 14.7 per cent respectively in production during the month under review over the corresponding month of 2018, which in turn had impacted CIL's consolidated production.

In April this year, production of the rose by one per cent and offtake was up by 2.6 per cent.

