Coast Guard rescues eight Odisha fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard has rescued eight fishermen from choppy waters in the Bay of Bengal in a coordinated sea-air search and rescue operation, a Defence official said here Sunday.

The ICG rescued the eight fishermen and their boat "Yohana Devudu" which got stranded off Odisha coast and brought them back safely to Paradip port.

The boat ventured into sea on June 21 for fishing, but lost contact with its owner since June 26.

The matter was reported to Odisha state fisheries officials, who in turn intimated the ICG on July 5 for locating the missing boat with non-operational engine and rudder, the official said.

Maritime Rescue Sub Centre, Paradip, on receipt of information sailed out ICGS Sarojini Naidu on July 6. A Coast Guard Dornier aircraft also flew in a sea-air coordinated search operation.

Locating the drifting boat, the ICG ship established communication with the boat master on July 6 evening and the distressed fishermen in the boat were provided with food, drinking water and medicines.

The official said with the prevailing sea condition being bad, accompanied by heavy swell and strong winds, ICGS Sarojini Naidu towed the boat and reached Paradip Harbour on Sunday morning.

On arrival, all the fishermen were medically examined and reported to be in healthy condition, the official said.

