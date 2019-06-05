Missing An-32 aircraft: Search ops by choppers called off due to bad weather, Su-30s to continue night missions

The search and operations by helicopters to locate the missing transport aircraft of the was called off on Wednesday due to bad weather conditions.

The operations by the choppers will resume tomorrow morning.

However, two Sukhoi-30MKI and special operations aircraft will be carrying out night missions to locate the missing plane.

Earlier in the day, the IAF said that efforts to find the have been intensified despite challenges posed by vegetation, inhospitable terrain and poor weather.

"All leads from airborne sensors are being closely assessed and followed-up with search by aircraft and ground teams," the IAF tweeted.

"Search by IAF and helicopters was adversely affected by weather during the day today. However, supported by #IndianArmy, #IndianNavy, Police and the by ground teams and airborne sensors will continue through the night," said.

The aircraft with 13 IAF personnel on board went missing on Monday afternoon over The plane got airborne from Assam's Jorhat and was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in

The last contact between the plane and ground authorities took place at 1300 hours.

A and operation consisting of Su-30MKI, Super and several choppers was launched to locate the plane. ISRO satellites and Indian Navy's aircraft too have been pressed into service.

