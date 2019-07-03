Charge Rajasthan for supply of Punjab waters, demands LIP

The Lok Insaf Party (LIP) held a demonstration here Wednesday, demanding that Rajasthan be charged for the supply of Punjab waters.

Led by party chief and Ludhiana MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, LIP workers gathered at the MLA hostels to submit a memorandum in this regard to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

They were stopped from going towards the CM's residence.

Police barricaded the area and resorted to water cannons to disperse the protesters, causing injuries to some of them.

Two scribes were also injured.

Heavy police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Later, addressing the media, Bains said either the state government should charge Rajasthan for the water supply or stop sharing it with the neighbouring state.

He demanded the implementation of the 2017 resolution of the Punjab assembly, in which royalty was sought from Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi for sharing Punjab waters.

According to Bains, Punjab has shared water worth Rs 16 lakh crore with Rajasthan since 1965.

The LIP chief condemned the use of force to disperse the party workers.

"Our workers sustained injuries. We condemn the use of force against them," said Bains.

