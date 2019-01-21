Khandu announces hike in wages of labour class

Chief Minister on Monday announced enhancement of wages for the labour class, as part of New Year gifts to state government employees.

The made the announcement during the second leg of Arunachal Rising Campaign at Ziro, the headquarters of district.

As per a government order, the initial wages on appointment of unskilled contingent employees, casual workers and daily labourers have been hiked from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month and from Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,000 for skilled contingent employees.

The unskilled contingent employees after completing 15 years and above in service getting fixed wages of Rs 11,000 per month till retirement, would now receive Rs 13,000 from 15-20 years and Rs 16,000 as monthly wages after completing 20 years of service, it said.

On the other hand, skilled contingent employees after completing 15 years and above in service getting fixed wages of Rs 11,500 per month till retirement, would now receive Rs 14,000 as monthly wages during 15-20 years and after completing 20 years of service, they would get Rs 17,000.

The has around 35,000 skilled and unskilled contingent employees working in various sectors. At least 5,000 of these contingent employees have completed 20 years in service.

"Due to the team work, we have been able to achieve unprecedented growth in our revenue generation. Now, it is time for the government to give back to the team members, and our working class is of Team Arunachal," Khandu said.

