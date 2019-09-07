Coffee Day Enterprises ropes in IDFC arm to identify strategic options

Cafe chain operator Enterprises on Saturday announced appointment of IDFC Securities as an advisor to identify strategic options and advise it on refinancing of existing debt.

Strategic options include divestment of stake in Global and other group company, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

"The company in its meeting of the executive committee has appointed IDFC securities as the advisor of company and its subsidiaries for identifying the strategic options for Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) including divestment of its holding in Coffee Day Global Ltd and any other group company (other than SICAL Logistics Ltd)," said in a regulatory filing.

IDFC Securities would also advise on refinancing of existing debt and raising additional facilities to repay debt in CDEL and its subsidiaries.

chain of coffee houses, operated by CDEL, has around 1,700 outlets across India. The company has been in trouble after its founder VG Siddhartha took his own life as debt strains began to emerge in his company.

Since Siddhartha's death, Coffee Day Enterprises has been trying to divest its assets to pare its debts.

Recently, CDEL's board approved selling its Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone to help bring down its borrowings. The deal is expected to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore for CDEL.