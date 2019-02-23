Cold morning in Delhi as mercury dips to 10.5 deg C

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Saturday as the plunged by over five degrees and winds swept the national capital.

On Friday, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius.

The minimum on Saturday settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the average.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, a said.

Humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky through the day.

On Friday, the maximum temperature had settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

