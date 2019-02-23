Vietnam readying for Kim train arrival next week: sources

Vietnamese authorities are preparing for North Korean leader Un to arrive by train next week ahead of his summit with US Donald Trump, several sources told AFP Friday.

The are slated to meet in on February 27-28 to follow up on their first meeting last June in that ended with vaguely worded commitments on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

In the northeastern Chinese city of Dandong, which borders on North Korea, there were signs that Kim's train could be crossing over into imminently en route to

Guests at a hotel facing the bridge that Kim's train uses to enter were told by staff to check out on Friday morning.

The Zhonglian Hotel, which is along the that separates the two countries, will also be closed on Saturday, staff said.

Sources told AFP that Kim was expected to arrive in by train ahead of his planned meeting with Trump and would visit two provinces to take notes on the country's post-war economic development.

"We are preparing for the arrival of the (North Korean) delegation around the 25th of February. We are working on the arrival at railway station, then transfer to by car," a source close to logistical preparations told AFP.

Kim is expected to enter en route from Pyongyang, via Beijing, sources and media have said.

A second logistics source confirmed the expected train arrival late on February 25 or February 26.

Kim has previously travelled in an armoured train to and may stop in the Chinese capital on what could be an epic journey to Vietnam, meeting prior to his second face-to-face with the US

Or he could save the meeting for his return trip to debrief his country's sole major ally.

In an unprecedented move, also said Friday evening that large trucks would be banned from the road connecting the rail station near the border to on February 25.

A complete ban on all vehicles along the 170-kilometre (105-mile) stretch of road will be in place from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm local time on February 26, implying Kim may arrive that day.

Kim's are routinely kept secret, with information only made public after his departure from Pyongyang, or upon his arrival home.

Both sources said Kim planned to visit and provinces, home to several industrial zones.

is home to a factory, a major South Korean investor and leading exporter from

The two logistical sources added that Kim could stay at the in central Hanoi, not far from the where the summit is expected to take place.

Meanwhile, a security source at said a North Korean delegation had surveyed the site, but that the team had not been instructed to prepare for a "VIP visit" from Pyongyang, suggesting Kim was not expected to travel by plane.

Observers hope the much anticipated second summit between Kim and Trump will set deliverable goals after their first meeting failed to offer any real progress on North Korea's denuclearisation.

Kim travelled to the meeting in a plane on loan from China, but uses a dark green armoured train -- reportedly outfitted with conference rooms and sleeping quarters -- for his trips to close ally

Vietnam, a close US ally that maintains ties with Beijing, has been touted as an economic model for isolated North because of its glittering post-war growth that has seen it become one of Asia's fastest growing economies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)