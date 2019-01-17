Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; Amritsar coldest at 0.4 deg C

-
Cold wave continued unabated in most parts of Punjab and Haryana with Amritsar shivering at 0.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said on Thursday.
In Punjab, Adampur recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius, Halwara 1.9, Bathinda 3 and Faridkot 3.2 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman said the mercury settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana and Pathankot, 5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur and 6 degrees Celsius in Patiala.
The Union Territory of Chandigarh braved cold weather at 6.1 degrees Celsius,an official of the MeT department said.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Karnal 3.6, Sirsa 3.8, Rohtak 4, Bhiwani 5.7 and Ambala 6.4 degrees Celsius.
Foggy conditions prevailed at several places including Patiala, Ludhiana, Karnal, Faridkot and Amritsar.
