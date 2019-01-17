Cold wave continues in Punjab, Haryana; Amritsar coldest at 0.4 deg C

Cold wave continued unabated in most parts of and with at 0.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said on Thursday.

In Punjab, Adampur recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius, Halwara 1.9, Bathinda 3 and 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said the mercury settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius in and Pathankot, 5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur and 6 degrees Celsius in

The Union Territory of Chandigarh braved cold at 6.1 degrees Celsius,an said.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3.6, Sirsa 3.8, Rohtak 4, Bhiwani 5.7 and Ambala 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Foggy conditions prevailed at several places including Patiala, Ludhiana, Karnal, and

