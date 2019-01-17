Gold up 0.2 pc on positive global cues

Gold prices were up 0.2 per cent at Rs 32,350 per 10 grams in futures trade Thursday as speculators raised their bets amid a firm global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 64, or 0.2 per cent, at Rs 32,350 per 10 grams with a business turnover of 11,495 lots.

The for delivery in April gained Rs 55, or 0.17 per cent, to trade at Rs 32,475 per 10 grams in 9,043 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices to positive global cues.

Meanwhile, in international market, gold was trading 0.06 per cent higher at USD 1,292.32 an ounce in

