Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart split: Reports

"Riverdale" stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have parted ways after two years of dating.

According to People magazine, the former couple were spotted hanging out with a different set of people at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego.

Although during the panel of "Riverdale" at the Comic-Con they sat next to each other.

The actors, who play a couple on the CW's spin-off of the Archie comics, sparked romance rumours in May 2017.

They confirmed their relationship in 2018 when they posed together on the red carpet of the 2018 Met Gala.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)