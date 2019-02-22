College students held on sedition charge

Two college students were arrested here on charges for allegedly putting up "anti-national" posters seeking independence for and Manipur, police said Friday.

The duo- (20) and (19), pursuing graduation at the Government College Malappuram, were arrested following the complaint of the principal, they said.

According to police, the students, under the aegis of an outfit 'Radical Students Forum', had allegedly pasted the posters on the portico of the college campus.

The complaint was lodged after the students told the principal that they stood by the posters, which could be read as "azadi for and Manipur", a told

Both were charged under IPC section 124A (sedition), he said, adding that they were produced before the and remanded to police custody for four days.

