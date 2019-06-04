JUST IN
Colleges student in Kochi infected with Nipah: Ker Heath Min

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 


Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja confirmed Tuesday that a 23-year-old college student admitted to a hospital here has been infected with the Nipah virus.

The results of blood samples of the student, which were tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, have confirmed Nipah, she said.

The result came this morning, she said.

The student has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Earlier, blood samples examined at two virology institutes--Manipal Institute of Virology and Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases--had indicated Nipah.

