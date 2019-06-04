Colleges student in Kochi infected with Nipah: Ker Heath Min

-
ALSO READ
Kerala Nipah scare: Results expected Monday later
No Nipah virus case in Kerala, social media report 'baseless',
Kerala: Suspected Nipah virus case reported in Ernakulam
College student in Kochi suspected to have Nipah infection: Ker Health Minister
Student in Kochi suspected to have Nipah,Ker takes precautions
-
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja confirmed Tuesday that a 23-year-old college student admitted to a hospital here has been infected with the Nipah virus.
The results of blood samples of the student, which were tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, have confirmed Nipah, she said.
The result came this morning, she said.
The student has been admitted to a private hospital here.
Earlier, blood samples examined at two virology institutes--Manipal Institute of Virology and Kerala Institute of Virology and Infectious Diseases--had indicated Nipah.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU