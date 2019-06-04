Colleges student in Kochi infected with Nipah: Ker Heath Min



K K Shailaja confirmed Tuesday that a 23-year-old college student admitted to a hospital here has been infected with the Nipah

The results of blood samples of the student, which were tested at the (NIV) in Pune, have confirmed Nipah, she said.

The result came this morning, she said.

The student has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Earlier, blood samples examined at two virology institutes-- and and Infectious Diseases--had indicated Nipah.

