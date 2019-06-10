Comments against UP CM: SC to hear Tuesday plea challenging arrest of journalist

The has agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the arrest of Prashant Kanojia, who has been accused of making an objectionable comment against on

A vacation bench, comprising justices and Ajay Rastogi, Monday took note of the submission by a that the plea filed by the spouse of the arrested scribe needed urgent hearing as the arrest was "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

The journalist's wife has filed a habeas corpus (bring the person) petition challenging the arrest of Kanojia.

Kanojia had shared a video on and where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various outside the chief minister's office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a at the station in on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)