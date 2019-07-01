University-level text books being translated, published in 22 languages

Text books of university level are being translated and published in 22 languages, the HRD Ministry informed Parliament on Monday.

The information was shared by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

"The university level text books are being translated and published in all the 22 languages of Eighth Schedule of Constitution of India under various schemes of government of India," Nishank said.

Listing steps to promote regional languages in higher courses in the country, Nishank said, the "Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) is providing publication grant towards the publications of university level books in regional languages.

So far books have been published in 11 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya , Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, he said.

"The National Translation Mission (NTM) is being implemented through the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore under which the books of knowledge texts mostly text books of various subjects prescribed in universities and colleges are being translated in all languages," he added.

