Citizenship Act: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh after week-long stir
Citizenship Act protests: Irfan Pathan expresses concern for Jamia students

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IRFAN PATHAN
Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan | Photo: PTI

Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan has expressed concern about the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after several of them were injured during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The 35-year-old pacer, who has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIs for India, posted a tweet to offer support to the students after police entered the Jamia university campus on Sunday.

 

First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 10:10 IST

