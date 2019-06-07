NGT directs DJB, DPCC to take action against people using tubewells illegally

The has directed the Jal Board (DJB) and the Committee (DPCC) to take action against those using tubewells illegally to extract

A bench headed by NGT Justice said illegal installation of tubewell is an offence under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and authorities should initiate prosecution, apart from recovering compensation.

The tribunal also asked authorities to dismantle and seize equipment to prevent reopening of sealed tubewells.

"The DPCC and the DJB may adopt a policy in this regard for universal approach to be adopted against illegal withdrawal of water," the bench said.

It also said that a further action-taken report in the matter should be furnished within a month through e-mail.

During the hearing, the tribunal was informed by the DJB that was being extracted illegally from a private tubewell at Barat Ghar Chandan Hulla in Chattarpur and being sold.

Earlier, the Mehrauli SDM had sealed the tubewell and an FIR was registered for tampering with its seal.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident alleging that is being drawn from government tubewells at Chandan Hulla village in Chhatarpur and being sold by private tanker owners.

The plea said earlier, action had been taken against them but the problem still continues.

