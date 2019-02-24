JUST IN
Cong aims to instal welfare govt at Centre in 2019, in UP in 2022

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Congress said Sunday it aims to install a welfare-oriented government at the Centre in 2019 and a similar government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

Speaking to reporters in Jhansi during a brief stopover, party general secretary and in-charge of west UP Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The Congress is going to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with full strength in UP. We are going to win the faith of people."

"Our mission is to establish a welfare government at the Centre in 2019, and at the same time, the party's endeavour in 2022 will be to install a welfare-oriented government in Uttar Pradesh.

