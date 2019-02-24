Cong aims to instal welfare govt at Centre in 2019, in UP in 2022

The said Sunday it aims to install a welfare-oriented government at the Centre in 2019 and a similar government in in 2022.

Speaking to reporters in Jhansi during a brief stopover, and in-charge of west UP Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The is going to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with full strength in UP. We are going to win the faith of people."



"Our mission is to establish a welfare government at the Centre in 2019, and at the same time, the party's endeavour in 2022 will be to install a welfare-oriented government in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)