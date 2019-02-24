Muslim scholars, leaders condemn Pulwama attack; blame Pak for dastardly act

Muslim religious leaders and scholars Sunday condemned the terror attack at in in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and blamed for the dastardly act.

At a convention, called 'Rashtriya Ekta Adhiveshan', held here under the aegis of 'Rashtriya Shia Sufi Sangh', prominent Muslim religious leaders and scholars condemned the terror attack and held responsible for the same, a release issued by the organiser said.

They hailed the Narendra Modi's statement that India's fight was against terrorists and not against the Kashmiris.

Maulana Kalbe Jawwad, a Shia leader, Akhtar ul Wasey, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad National University, Umair Iliyasi, President, Imam Organisations, Sarwar Chisti of Ajmer Shareif, among others, attend the meeting.

A two-minute silence was also observed by the participants as a mark of respects to the CRPF jawans, the release said.

