PM Modi meets Advani

A day after sweeping the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L.K. Adavni at the latter's residence here.
Modi was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah. Later, he is expected to meet another senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.
The BJP on Thursday recorded a stunning and historic victory by winning 299 seats while it was leading on four seats.
