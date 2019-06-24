Villagers tonsure lovers as per decision of Kangaroo court

Opposed to the love affair between a girl and a boy belonging to two different communities, a group of villagers in Odisha's district allegedly tonsured them and paraded them on the streets as per the decision of a court, police said.

The incident came to light when a video showing the tonsuring of the boy and the girl by the villagers went viral on on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the boy from Karanjia town had gone to meet his girlfriend at Mandua village.

The villagers caught them from a room and produced them at the court of Manduya village on Saturday night.

As per decision of the court, the villagers tonsured both the lovers and paraded them on the streets.

The police rescued the two and booked 21 people from the village based on the FIR lodged by the girl.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three of the 21 accused persons, said station Inspector-in- Charge Laxmidhar Swain.

of Karanjia, Narayan Nayak said the police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining accused persons.

