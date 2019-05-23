JUST IN
Kushwaha for self-review as NDA leads in Bihar

Mandate against opposition's selfish politics: Ram Madhav

IANS  |  New Delhi 

As BJP is leading across the country in the Lok Sabha elections, party General Secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for party's performance in the polls and said the mandate was against the opposition's selfish politics.

"It's a clear mandate for Modiji and his policies. It's a mandate by the people for his leadership and his performance. The agenda of development, progress and security of India were placed before the people in this election," Madhav told reporters here.

He slammed the opposition parties, saying the mandate given by the people was against the mandate sought by opposition for their "selfish and family" politics.

