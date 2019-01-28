Gadkari exposed Cong, highlighted Modi govt's development work: BJP

With opposition parties taking a dig at Prime over Nitin Gadkari's comments at an event, the ruling BJP on Monday said the minister's remarks were aimed at exposing the and highlighting the development work done by the central government.

The clarification from the (BJP) came a day after Gadkari said political leaders who sold dreams to people but failed to realise them got "beaten up" by the public, as the asserted that unlike them, he was a doer and delivered on his promises.

Taking potshots at the government, opposition parties claimed that Gadkari's remarks were aimed at Narendra Modi, adding that the minister himself was eyeing the top post.

Asked about Gadkari's remarks, and his cabinet colleague told a press conference at the party office here that the former was targeting the and exposing how the opposition party had damaged the country.

"Gadkariji was explaining how the has damaged the country and was citing examples of how the country is progressing under the leadership of ..He delivers impactful speeches to expose the Congress," he said.

Reacting to Gadkari's statement, the said the words of the minister reflected the voices within the BJP against the "failure" of the prime minister, whereas the Congress said he was targeting Modi and eyeing the top post.

