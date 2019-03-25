Congress releases tenth list, fields Sanjay Nirupam from North West Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Congress' income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: Rajiv Kumar
Elections LIVE: Jaitley rejects Rahul Gandhi's Rs 72,000 scheme as 'bluff'
Lok Sabha polls 2019: AAP announces candidates for six seats in Delhi
LIVE: Rahul observes 2-minute silence at Kalaburagi rally for Parrikar
Tamil Nadu Congress urges Rahul to contest Lok Sabha polls from the state
-
The Congress on Monday fielded Sanjay Nirupam from the North West Mumbai as it released its tenth list, clearing 26 names for the Lok Sabha elections.
The announcement of Nirupam's candidature came on a day he was removed as the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief (MRCC). Former Union minister Milind Deora replaced Nirupam as MRCC chief.
Out of the 26 candidates announced by the party on Monday, 25 were for West Bengal.
Mohammad Alam from Barrackpore, Mita Chakraborty from Kolkata Dakshin, Suvra Ghosh from Howrah, and Pratul Saha from Hooghly were among those named in the list.
With this, the party has announced a total of 253 candidates so far.
The Congress also named four candidates for assembly polls in Odisha.
Biren Senapati replaced Muktikant Biswal from the Rourkela assembly constituency in Odisha, while Shambunath Panigrahi replaced Ram Krishna Panda from the Hinjili assembly seat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU