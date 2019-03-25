JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Gadkari to file nomination from Nagpur today

Congress will give a final shape to the party's manifesto for Lok Sabha election starting April 11. BJP is likely to declare list of remaining candidates. Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha polls 2019

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari

Today is the last day of filing nominations for Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Offices of Returning Officers will be closed at 3 pm. Political bigwigs like Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena’s Krupal Tumane, and Congress’ Nana Patole and Kishor Gajbhiye will take out processions to the district collectorate to file nomination papers. 

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet in New Delhi and is likely to discuss poll preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls. On Sunday, BJP released a list of its nine more Lok Sabha election candidates, taking the total number of names announced by it to 306. Six candidates are for Chhattisgarh and one each for Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar and Bihar.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh