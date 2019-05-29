Cong convenes meeting of oppn parties on May 31 to discuss poll drubbing

After facing a drubbing in the elections, the has convened a meeting of opposition parties in Parliament on May 31 to discuss the possible reasons for their defeat, sources said on Wednesday.

The opposition parties may also discuss their strategy for the Parliament session which is likely to begin from June 6.

This will be the first meeting of opposition parties after the constitution of the 17th

Issue of alleged discrepancies in EVMs and VVPAT machines may also feature in the discussions.

The meeting will be held a day after and his cabinet will be sworn-in in the forecourt of

On June 1, the Parliamentary Party will also hold its first meeting in

In the meeting, the will elect the new leader of the parliamentary party and discuss its strategy going forward.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)