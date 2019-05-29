Federer, Nadal power into Roland Garros third round

breezed into the third round of for the 15th time on Wednesday by seeing off German lucky loser Oscar Otte, while 11-time champion and also progressed.

The 37-year-old Federer held off a persistent world number 144 Otte, saving all four break points he faced in a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Next up for the 20-time title winner is a clash with Norway's who put out Italian 29th seed 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

"The Grand Slams are incredible. You can meet a who qualified who (you) have not heard of before," said Federer, who last played at in 2015.

"It was difficult, he really played a great match." Federer's only trophy came in 2009, and 10 years on he faces a daunting task to grab a second, potentially needing to beat Tsitsipas, and world number one in order to come out on top.

He was on his game against Otte, though, breaking once in each set and serving strongly.

continued the strong start to his bid for a record-extending 12th title with a comfortable victory over German

The 32-year-old Nadal was in near total control against world number 114 some nervy moments in the third set, winning 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

The 17-time major champion will play Belgian 27th seed David Goffin in the last 32.

"He (Maden) is a good He had already won four matches so was full of confidence," said Nadal, whose win-loss record now reads an incredible 88-2.

"For me it was an important victory."



The Spaniard wasted little time in wrapping up the first two sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Maden may have briefly allowed himself to dream of an outrageous upset when he twice broke to level at 3-3 and then 4-4 in the third set, but Nadal put him back in his place with two quick games to seal victory.

Nadal appears to be hitting form at just the right time, after following three consecutive semi-final defeats on clay with the Italian Open title before arriving in

He finished the match with 43 winners against just 23 unforced errors.

- Tsitsipas battles through -



=============================Greek star Tsitsipas did not have things all his own way against Bolivia's on Court Simonne Mathieu, but managed to grind out a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5 victory on his fourth match point.

The sixth seed, who beat Federer en route to semi-finals earlier this year, will take on Serbia's in his maiden appearance in the third round.

"Once I got myself into the right mindset, things seemed to flow my way," said 20-year-old Tsitsipas.

"And from there, winning the set 6-0 was good confidence boost for me."



Elsewhere on Wednesday, 2015 champion showed that he can not be ruled out of contention with an impressive 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 success against in-form Chilean

The Swiss will play either Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov or former winner next.

- Svitolina to face Muguruza -



==============================



Ukrainian will face 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza in the women's third round after the ninth seed's compatriot Kateryna Kozlova pulled out of the tournament before their match with a

Spain's Muguruza, seeded 19th this year, eased to a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Swede to advance.

Svitolina, a two-time quarter-finalist, had beaten seven-time champion in her opening tie.

Second seed also clinched a straight-sets win in round two, beating Slovakia's 6-2, 6-2 to set up a tie with Croatian 31st seed

Last year's runner-up cruised through with a 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) win over on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The former champion, who lost to in final, will play Slovenia's Polona Hercog next after she edged out American 6-3, 6-7 (8/10), 6-4.

Seventh seed Stephens has now reached at least the third round at on each of her last seven visits to the French capital.

